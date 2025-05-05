What’s with all the rain?! Well, we’re in a pattern right now, affectionately known as an Omega Block. It gets its name from the Greek letter Omega which looks like this:

The current weather set up resembles that Omega symbol with an area of high pressure stuck between two areas of low pressure. The jet stream, as it navigates its way between the highs and lows, take the shape of Omega. The problem (or maybe good news) with this is it’s a blocking pattern which means we’re just stuck this way. In many cases, as in the case of this week, it’s for days on end. So, expect rain chances to be with us through the week and the early part of the weekend. The reason I say maybe good news, is because if you’re one of the lucky ones stuck under the high part of the storm, like the upper Midwest, it’s the opposite effect — several days of sunshine and nice temperatures!

Since we’re under the L (lousy) part of the pattern, that means rain chances for days. Some will be wetter than others, with the most optimistic day being Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and a few passing showers.

Temperatures are all over the place this week, with most days near average (now 63°). With the additional sunshine Thursday, temperatures will get a nice boost, and Friday taking shape to be a raw day with a soaking rain and cold temperatures.