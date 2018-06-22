On & Off Weekend Rain

Depending on if you like cool, rainy days, or a muggy, stormy day, one of the weekend days is right for you.

If you were crossing your fingers for no rain this entire weekend, that’s not going to be the case.

The system that is bringing the rain to southern New England is currently spiraling over the midwest, bringing bands of downpours over Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio over the last few days. Today, the leading edge of the showers have been traversing Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

Overnight tonight, we remain dry as the clouds continue to move in as lows slip into the 50s.

Saturday will struggle to make it out of the 60s for most spots, making for an unseasonably cool day. The rain knocks on our doorstep as early as mid-morning Saturday, and will continue to be on and off over the course of the afternoon. A few downpours cannot be ruled out especially along the southern coast during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies, but the humidity will be on the rise over the course of the day. High temperatures will stretch into the low 80s with dewpoints into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see a threat for thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, and a few could be on the stronger side depending on how much sunshine we get earlier in the day.

As the system finally slides off the coast, the backside of the system could bring a few light showers Monday, otherwise partly sunny and cooler with highs into the lower 70s and lower humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a warm up and drier conditions with highs into the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Don’t forget, you can always track the showers and storms right on your phone with the WHDH Weather app on the go.