Full disclosure, while I do enjoy winter, I don’t care for the cold (which for a snow lover is a tough space to be in) so today’s temps reaching the low 50s felt great!

Tomorrow will start mild but by late day, you’ll notice winter making a return if you are outside for any length of time with a cold wind blowing!

Friday will be a full winter day, meaning, from start to finish, it will be cold! Adding insult to injury will be the wind, keeping wind chills in the single numbers in the morning hours with minimal recovery by afternoon.

The weekend will be seasonable with afternoon temps in the 30s and each day offers the chance of some snow. Saturday snow is likely in the form of some snow showers–not enough to lead to travel disruption but likely a coating to an inch on non-paved surfaces. For Sunday we will need to watch a storm tracking offshore but the thinking as of tonight is the storm is far enough offshore to keep heavy snow away from us.

I do think some flurries and snow showers are likely late Sunday evening into Monday morning. As for the Patriots game, it looks partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible toward the end of the game

As for next week, the cold pattern returns…

Ciao for now,

JR