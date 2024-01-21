It’s another morning that we’re starting off with temperatures that feel like below 0° and in the single digits. We’ll spend the next 24 hours or so below freezing, before temperatures rebound. Enjoy the sun and dry conditions Monday. The rest of the week turns more unsettled.

We’ve been stuck in the cold since Wednesday with temperatures below freezing in Boston. This weekend, we experienced the coldest morning low temperatures of the season. It is January after all, and we’re still amid what is climatologically the coldest part of the year through next Saturday (January 27th).

There’s already a promising sign of change today as we see sunshine! It’ll help us climb a few more degrees today. Still we’re staying in the mid/upper 20s. The northwest wind will still be gusty and make it feel like the single digits and teens.

It’s cold again tonight. We’ll get a wind shift out of the west. The slight breeze will still make it feel like it’s in the single digits tomorrow morning. You’ll want to bundle up with the winter accessories again tomorrow morning whether for the bus stop or taking the dog out for a walk. We’ll see a lot of sunshine with some increasing high clouds later. High temperatures will be closer to average in the mid/upper 30s with a slight southwest breeze.

Temperatures will stay close to 40 and in the 40s this week. However, the pattern turns more unsettled by late Tuesday. We’ll likely keep a daily chance for precipitation through Saturday. The change starts as light snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning before transitioning to rain. Accumulations look light at this point – a coating to 2″.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black