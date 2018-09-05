One More Day In The 90s

In Boston, earlier this afternoon, we registered a high temperature of 92°, making it the twenty-second day this year of at least 90-degree heat. With the heat and humidity sticking around ahead of a cold front tomorrow, we will likely reach well into the low to mid 90s tomorrow, adding yet another day to the list…topping 2016’s number of 90-degree days.

Sandwiched in the middle, overnight tonight will still feel muggy and mild with lows only into the upper 60s to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Thursday we’ll likely see high temperatures into the low to mid 90s with dewpoints in the low 70s, allowing for heat indices to stretch to near 100°.

With this in mind, the National Weather Service Boston/Norton has issued a Heat Advisory for most of southern New England from 11AM through 7PM Thursday. With the heat and humidity tomorrow, it’s looking more and more likely we’ll see scattered thunderstorms and downpours by the afternoon/evening. Some of these could be on the stronger side.

After that cold front that sparks the showers/storms tomorrow afternoon pushes through, we’ll finally return to much more seasonable/fall-like weather by Friday. This cool-down will continue through the weekend. The next work week features temperatures into the 70s with increasing chances for showers.

As for the tropics, the 7News Weather Team is keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence, which is a Category 4 Storm, a major hurricane packing 130 mph winds. This storm is still well out to sea, but within the next 5-days could impacts on Bermuda. After Monday, the weather models have a tough time assessing which direction Flo will continue on towards. With some models projecting an eastern seaboard landfall, we will continue to monitor.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer