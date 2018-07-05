One More Day of Heat and Humidity

Independence Day 2018 has come and gone, but it was a hot & humid one region-wide, the only relief through the day was at the immediate coastline when a light easterly breeze would come in off the water every so often.

For our Thursday, we continue the muggy-feel, but with a southwesterly wind, there will be little relief on the eastern facing shores. The places where you can go to seek some relief from the heat will be the Cape & Islands, as well as the south coast, like Buzzards Bay, the Cape Canal where highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A Heat Advisory has been posted through 8PM this evening as temperatures will feel like they are near 100°. This Advisory does not include the south coast or the Cape & Islands.

If you are working outdoors for an extended period of time this afternoon into the evening, be sure to take plenty of water breaks. Also, check on your neighbors and the elderly to make sure they are alright as this almost unbearable heat continues today. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90s for most spots.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of a front to our northwest.

That front is a cold front and it’s on the way for our Friday. As this front imposes on our humid & hot airmass, it will be a battle ground between the two airmasses, causing showers and thunderstorms ahead and along that front.

Those storms will start up by late morning into the midday hours, with embedded heavy downpours. It’s likely between 12PM and 2PM the line of downpours slides into the 495-corridor and through Boston, mid-afternoon into the evening commute Friday for SE MA and the Cape & Islands.

That quick-moving front slides out late Friday night into early Saturday, switching the wind direction to out of the W-NW, clearing out the humidity AND the heat.

For our weekend, high temperatures will be around 80, slightly cooler conditions at the immediate coast on Sunday, but picture perfect after a couple weeks of hot & humid conditions.

Take advantage of the gorgeous weather this weekend due to the fact that another round of near 90° heat bumps in for the work week.