We have one more dry day before our next system moves in late Friday night into Saturday.

Tonight, we’ll see a slow clearing of the skies from northwest to southeast before more clouds build in for tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

For your Friday, we’re looking at some peeks of sun with highs into the low 50s.

If you’re trying to pick up after yesterday’s nor’easter tomorrow will be a good day to do so before the rain moves in for Saturday.

A few showers move in after midnight Friday night, becoming more scattered across the region by late morning Saturday. Saturday afternoon is when we could see a few pockets of heavy rain.

Just how much rain are we expecting for Saturday? Rainfall totals will span from 1 to 2″ across the region.

We’ll also see the wind pick up with Saturday’s system, but the winds will not be nearly as strong as our the nor’easter.

The second half of the weekend is dry aside from a spot sprinkle in the morning. For your Halloween plans on Sunday, it will be mild with highs into the mid 60s, falling back into the upper 50s just in time for trick-or-treating.

To kick off the following work week and the month of November, Monday is around 60° before we fall back into the 50s for highs midweek and into the upper 40s by Thursday.