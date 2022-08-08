Dang! I was in North Carolina last week…..it wasn’t this hot! Yowza, check out the high temps from earlier today…

The 98 degrees was good enough for a record high temp in Boston. The 98 also ties for the 2nd hottest temps of the summer…

The month of August is only 8 days old but already appears 5 times on that list! Tomorrow is likely on that list as well with Boston expected to easily reach the mid 90s by afternoon. Here are Tuesday’s forecast high temps…

Too hot….I’m ready for fall. You also notice on that gfx the Scattered Storms icon under the sun. Those storms will be out ahead of a cool front across northern New York/New England…

That front, while producing some scattered strong to severe storms mid to late Tuesday afternoon should bring some localized beneficial rains as well as dislodging the heat from New England by midweek! In fact, a re-enforcing shot of comfortable air will arrive by late week bringing some delightful weather to New England by late week and into the upcoming weekend…

Stay cool…relief on the way!

~JR