One More Nice Day Before Turning Tropical

The headline says, “nice” even though today will be a little more muggy than yesterday, it will not be nearly as oppressive as the upcoming few days.

For our Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, with a seabreeze keeping temperatures slightly cooler along the immediate coast. If you’re heading to Fenway for the Red Sox game, it will be another great night under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 70s and a light breeze out towards center field.

Overnight, clouds will thicken and continue to slide in from the southwest ahead of a warm front that will barge in from the south. This warm front is the leading edge of tropical-like humidity, which will spark up a few showers and storms as it moves in.

However, the bulk of the showers and storms will hold off until Wednesday afternoon. A few of these could be on the cusp of strong to severe, especially in western MA, so we will keep an eye on those tomorrow afternoon.

The soupy, tropical airmass will be sticking around through at least Friday with oppressive dewpoints, yielding into the low 70s. Not only will we be tracking the oppressive humidity, but temperatures will be the hottest on Thursday with highs around 90°. We’ll see partly sunny skies to start, before a chance for some storms inland Thursday afternoon, these will likely be pop-up storms due to the nature of this airmass and the heat building in.

Friday also has storm chances with high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. This stretch continues into the weekend, with Saturday featuring quite a few scattered showers. However, none of these days will be washouts, you will just have to dodge around these showers/storms for any of those outdoor plans the rest of the week and into the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will feature fog in the morning that burns off to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Drier conditions with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Next Monday also features highs nearing 90 under mostly sunny skies, so the start of August will be a hazy, hot and humid one.