One More Sun-Filled Day

If you stepped outside during your lunch break or even before work, you noticed the sunshine, then you noticed the mild air. High temperatures today flirted with low to mid 60s, gorgeous and unseasonably warm for early November. Now, what does the rest of the week have in store?

Well, the good news is that Thursday will be another sun-filled day, but slightly cooler than the day today. High temperatures Thursday will stretch into the lower 50s, so at least a 10-15 degree difference.

We start our Friday off dry as high pressure keeps us quiet, but that quickly changes. By Friday afternoon and evening, the clouds advance in ahead of rain that will creep in by Friday evening. A few Friday night football games could feature some showers, but the heaviest rain hold off until after those games are over. Slightly cooler Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

The rain moves out early Saturday, allowing for a drier weekend. We start off with clouds Saturday, then sunshine emerges. High temperatures will likely be early on, in the low 50s, before falling back into the 40s by the afternoon.

For Veteran’s Day Sunday, it will be slightly cooler, but under ample amounts of sunshine for the parades and ceremonies going on across the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead, next week starts off a colder stretch. Check it out in the 7-day below: