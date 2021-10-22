Warm enough for you? With temps in the mid 70s yesterday, we were shy of the record high of 82 in Boston, but well above the average of 60 for the time of year. With low humidity and a good dose of sunshine, it was a fantastic day to grab lunch or dinner outside.

While today won’t be quite as warm, it’ll be mild for sure with temperatures running close to 70. It’ll be the last mild day of the 7 day forecast as the cooler air that moves in this weekend has some staying power.





For Saturday, an isolated shower is possible in the morning, but much of the area and time will be rain-free. After a cool start with temps in the 40s, we’ll recover into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Sunday, is pretty much a similar feel to the air with highs in the upper 50s and dry weather prevailing.





Temps stay in the 50s much of next week, however, the pattern turns unsettled with a few showers Monday and perhaps more widespread rain in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame.

