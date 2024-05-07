Weather so nice, we’ll do it twice! What a day we had on our hands yesterday as highs surged into the mid to upper 70s and some sunshine returned to the area.

Today, many locations will do it again, this time, with even more sunshine. The sea breeze will have a bit easier of a time kicking in today, and that will mean locations at the coast likely fade back to near 60 this afternoon. All and all, it’ll be one of the nicer days we’ve had this year.

All good things must come to an end though, and that is especially true for the weather in New England. Rain and thunder slide back in tomorrow morning with the most widespread action between 8am-Noon. After that, storms are more isolated in nature in the afternoon, however, one or two of those storms could be locally strong across the interior late in the day, so we’ll keep an eye on that.

Thursday will start manly dry, only to see wet weather and a cooler ocean breeze to return in the afternoon. Chilly and damp weather continues Friday with highs lucky to hit 50!

Mother’s Day weekend shows some improvements with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Still below average as we’ll have clouds, peeks of sun, and a few spotty showers from time to time.