Back to back 95 degree days are in the books in Boston, and today won’t be all that much different. Once again, a heat advisory is in place for the heat index to push up to around 100.



Severe storms brought wind damage last evening to parts of New Hampshire and northern Mass, and once again today, we’ll have to risk of strong to severe storms. Heads up in Worcester County after 5pm and any time after 7pm inside 495. The main risk with this storms will be damaging gusts, frequent lightning and downpours. The highest risk of severe storms is northwest of Boston, but even in/near the city, a strong evening storm is possible.

Scattered showers and storms linger overnight, into early tomorrow morning before we dry out. Humidity starts high tomorrow, then drops off in the afternoon. Temps run in the mid to upper 80s, still warm, but not as hot.

The combo of lower temps and MUCH lower humidity on Friday will set up a spectacular day with highs in the mid 80s. While the weekend is a bit warm, mid 80s to 90, the humidity is relatively on the lower side, and a nice, comfortable breeze along the coast. Overall.. great beach/pool weather as well as comfortable enough to be great golf or cookout weather.