While yesterday turned out cooler at the coast, it was once again quite mild inland with temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s there.

Thanks to the onshore breeze yesterday, some low level moisture backed and cooled and condensed overnight. That allowed for areas of dense fog and patchy low clouds. We start off this morning with that locally dense fog, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or lower for some. Those areas of low clouds and fog burn off by mid morning (8-9am) and sunshine returns from late this morning, through this afternoon. Winds pick up out of the southwest, gusting 20-30mph. It’ll be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.





A cold front slips through late tonight into tomorrow, ushering in a northerly breeze and some cooler air. While we can’t rule out a spot shower, most of Thursday turns out to be dry.

Another cold front comes through Saturday afternoon/evening, again, without much moisture. Sunday will be chilly with highs back into the low 50s.



We’re not done with the mild air for the season through. Highs will head for the 60s Tuesday and likely 70s Wednesday and perhaps again on Halloween!