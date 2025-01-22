As the core of the cold settled in, skies cleared out overnight and temps once again tumbled. For many of us, this is the coldest start of the winter and another cold afternoon is ahead of us. Temps this afternoon will be similar to yesterday afternoon with highs nudging their way up to about 20 degrees. We stay bright, aside from a few early morning Cape/Islands snow showers.

Tonight won’t be as cold, but still plenty of chill as lows fall back into the single digits and teens. That’ll allow for a nicer bounce back tomorrow with highs returning to near 30. Ditto for Friday and Saturday.

The pattern through the weekend, into early next week is fairly quiet with mainly dry conditions. As it turns a bit milder, it’ll turn breezier too Sunday afternoon, into early next week.