Weather so nice, we’ll do it twice. Temps today will head back into the mid 70s to lower 80s again today with comfortable amounts of humidity. That provides a very similar feel to the air as yesterday. The difference today will be an increase deck of mid to high level clouds, but overall, it’ll be another very nice late May day.



Clouds thicken tonight and we’ll track some showers moving in after midnight. These scattered showers linger into tomorrow morning. Clouds are tough to breaks tomorrow so highs are held down in the low to mid 60s. Although a spot shower is possible in the afternoon, we’ll catch some dry hours in there as well.

Friday, a few isolated showers are possible, but it’ll be milder and muggy with highs in the 70s.

The next round of widespread rain is Friday night into Saturday morning. Pending the track of the low, we could punch in some dry hours midday/afternoon Saturday. Sunday and Monday look dry and breezy.