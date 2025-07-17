The heat has been on repeat the last couple of days, and today, we’ll do it one more time. While temps won’t hit yesterday’s mid 90s, we’ll still near 90 this afternoon amid a mix of sun and clouds. Today, there is also a much better chance of catching a passing shower or thunderstorm. A few scattered storms move through midday, then another chance of on late-day/early evening. With dew points in the mid 70s, it’ll feel like 95-100 this afternoon, prompting a heat advisory that’s in effect. Pool or beach plans today? Large portions of the day turn out to be dry, just have a plan to duck inside somewhere if one of these passing storms rolls through you area.

As a front sweeps on through overnight, it’ll sweep out the tropical humidity that’s been in place. While it’ll be a bit muggy still predawn tomorrow, it won’t take long for the dew points levels to crash back into the 50s. Highs tomorrow return to the low to mid 80s, offering a beauty of a day for any outdoor activities you have planned. Ditto for Saturday.





Late Saturday night into early Sunday, a disturbance, with a surge of humidity, comes zipping on in here, creating the opportunity of showers and storms. Right now, the highest risk of rain appears to be early in the morning with just isolated showers/storms after that. Highs run in the low 80s with dew points near 70 again.

That burst of higher humidity wont last long though. Much lower humidity moves back in Sunday night – Wednesday as another nice stretch of summer weather settles in for a few more days.



