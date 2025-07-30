It was a record breaker for Boston yesterday as highs surged to 99 in the afternoon. The 97-99 range was common across eastern Mass as a westerly breeze pushed the heat all the way through the coast. Even across the Cape, many spots hit 90+.

Today, we’ll chalk up another hot day. As winds are lighter, the sea breeze will kick in along the coast. Temps run 94-98 inland and 84-88 along the coast before the sea breeze knocks them back a few more. It’ll be one of those days in Boston where at the water’s edge/Logan (where official records are kept), may fall just shy of 90, but will be easily 90+ for downtown and points west. A heat advisory is up again.

Any shower or thunderstorm late today is isolated, so most towns/cities stay dry. It’ll be mild and muggy overnight.



Change is in the forecast tomorrow as a cold front slips through. Highs max out in the upper 70s to near 80 by midday and then fade back through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms get going too, becoming more widespread late-day, into Friday morning. We’ll watch to see where localized bands of heavy rain set-up, as a quick 1-2″ could produce localized flooding.

Rain should taper by Friday afternoon and as we dry out, we’ll set the stage for some great weekend weather that lingers into early next week as low humidity and sunshine comes back.