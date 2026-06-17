After a beauty of a day yesterday, it’ll be another solid day again today. Highs head back toward 80 with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

We bring back the chance for wet weather tomorrow as scattered showers and rumbles of thunder start the day as a warm front lifts through. Gusty southwest winds then kick in and dew points jump into the mid 60s to near 70. With the warmth, humidity and an area of low pressure just to our northwest, the set-up for scattered severe storms will develop in the afternoon with the main risk being straight-line damaging wind gusts. Those storms will be out ahead of a cold front that sweeps through Thursday evening.

On the other side of that front, we’re back to more comfortable air as dew points fall back to around 50 Friday, through the weekend. It’ll be breezy Friday and Saturday too. Highs run in the low to mid 80s Friday and near 80 over the weekend. Great World Cup weather again.

The weekend looks mainly dry with just a spot afternoon shower possible thanks to some cold air aloft. Best shot of it will be across northern Mass and NH. In fact, the highest chance for scattered afternoon showers will be across the higher terrain of northern New England. Overall though, it’ll be a solid weekend.



The next chance for widespread rain runs through here Monday. If the wave of low pressure is it the right spot, going over us or just near the south coast, it could be a beneficial soaking too. Right now, models show a decent probability of an 1″ (40-60% chance on second map below).