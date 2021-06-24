How about that day we just had?! With sunshine and low humidity in place, it was a refreshing change of pace from the high humidity and heat we’ve had. We’ll hold on to that comfy airmass for one more day before the humidity returns tomorrow, and the heat returns over the weekend. While much of the 7 day forecast is dry, we’ll track a few spotty showers tonight and tomorrow as the humidity starts to return. It won’t be a washout Friday, and the hit or miss showers tend to favor the first half of the day.

What is likely to be one of the warmest Junes on record, will finish off near 90 for the last few days of the month. We’ll start to warm this weekend with the heat peaking early next week. The thunderstorm threat is low this weekend into early next week as well with most storms staying just northwest of us.

