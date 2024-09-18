What. A. Stretch! Four weeks in a row without measurable rain is in the books for Boston as temperatures over the past four weeks have been close to average, providing plenty of 70s and 80s during the afternoons and 50s and 60s at night. With most days featuring comfortable amounts of humidity, it’s been on heck of a run.

We’ll do it one more time today as highs head for the low 70s at the coast to low 80s inland as partial sun returns once the morning clouds and patchy dense fog burns off. There is a dense fog advisory in place until 10am for much of Southeast Mass.

Tonight, clouds thicken and showers arrive across Southeast Mass. The rain will spread from southeast to northwest through the day Thursday, allowing for wet roads for many by the evening commute. Rain will be steadiest/heaviest through the day across Southeast Mass, where locally over 1″ may fall by tomorrow evening.

Tomorrow night and Friday, we’ll continue to see a gusty onshore breeze and batches of showers to back in. Highs Friday are stuck in the 60s with an east to northeast wind gusting to 20-35mph, strongest at the coast, especially Southeast Mass.

The weekend looks cool and breezy too, highs in the 60s with the chance of some leftover showers Saturday.