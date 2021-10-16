Today, we have one more warm day as highs will stretch back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Not only will it be unseasonably warm, it will also be muggy, making it feel more summer-like rather than fall-like. It will be windy too, as gusts could top out around 30 mph later this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will slide in tonight.

This cold front is the leading edge of the seasonable air back out to the west, and is the battle zone between our warm, muggy air and the cooler air resulting in showers and thunderstorms along this boundary.

The threat for showers and thunderstorms moves in after sunset this evening, likely around 7-8pm in central MA, around 9-10pm for eastern MA, 11pm for the Cape and Islands.

Speaking of sunset, this evening’s 6pm sunset is the last 6pm sunset until March 2022.

Tonight, we’ll see showers and storms pushing out after midnight with a gradual clearing from west to east into daybreak Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be closer to seasonable temperatures with highs in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. A sprinkle is possible Sunday afternoon, otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry.

For the Patriots game, it will be breezy with temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff and falling into the upper 50s by the end of the game.

Monday is even cooler with a cool breeze out of the northwest. Highs will struggle to make it to 60. Monday night for Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway, it will be crisp and cool with temperatures in the low 50s at first pitch.

It will be dry through midweek as high pressure keeps us quiet. Highs reach into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.