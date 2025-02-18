Yesterday’s wind is back for more today… kinda. The wind today will not be as bad as yesterday, but that really doesn’t say much. Most towns recorded wind gusts in the 50s yesterday with a handful of towns surpassing 60 mph. We had a high wind warning in effect yesterday for those gusts, but today we’ve been dropped to a wind advisory. This level of wind is still capable of doing some damage but it’s down a level from yesterday. Northern Worcester county remains in that high wind warning today.

After today we’ll catch a true break from the wind. Wednesday will still have an occasional breeze, but after yesterday and today it’ll feel so much nicer. That occasional breeze will still put a slight chill in the air at times.

Today’s wind will once again give us some bitter wind chills, feeling like the single digits to around 10° this afternoon. Tomorrow is still a cold day, but again with a break from this wind, it will feel so much nicer. Between two cold days of course is a cold night. Tonight we’ll see air temperatures fall to the single digits in many towns.

Northern New England will have one more windy day on Wednesday, so if you have school vacation week plans to go skiing, Wednesday will be a rough day. Not only do I think wind holds on the lifts are likely, the wind chills will be bitter cold. While highs on Wednesday in Northern New England will hit the 20s, the wind chills will be -10 to -20° at some of the summits.

We continue to watch the snow chance on Thursday and not much has changed since Sunday when the track of the storm started to look like it would pass to our south. That remains the case, with a majority of the snow falling over the ocean, but a few snow showers will drift across the Cape and South Shore at times. The snow showers will start on Thursday afternoon and move out shortly after midnight going into Friday morning.

The steadiest and most persistent snow showers will be on the Cape (makes sense, closer to the storm) and where we’d expect most of the accumulation — not that it’ll be a lot. The Cape, Islands, and perhaps up to Plymouth Bay may see a couple of inches but for most of us on the coast line, it’s just a light coating Thursday evening from a few scattered snow showers.