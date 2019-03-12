One Step Back, Two Steps Forward

Sunshine and 50 degree weather was sure nice yesterday despite a busy breeze. Today, we take a step back with the numbers, but it’s still a solid March day that awaits us with highs in the low 40s this afternoon. Just watch out for a few icy spots this morning as snow melt yesterday has refroze overnight. The breeze today is still active, gusting 20-25mph. Clouds are more in the mix this morning vs. this afternoon, but we’ll stay dry.

Temps turn chilly tonight, but not as cold as early last week.

Temps trend up a touch tomorrow, mid to upper 40s. While it’s a dry day, clouds increase in the afternoon and a few mixed showers of snow/sleet/rain move in at night.

Those mixed showers are gone by Thursday morning and early clouds break for some sun in the afternoon as highs head for the 50s.

Friday we near 60, but it’ll be a breezy day with lots of clouds and scattered showers.

We’ll dry out over the weekend with highs near 50 late morning Saturday, before fading back into the 40s during the afternoon with a gusty wind. Sunday, temps hold in the low 40s. It’ll be cool, but also dry for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie.

Have a good day.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7?lang=en