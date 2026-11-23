It was the haves and have nots with the rain last night as it came down in buckets from much of Southeast Mass. Northwest of 495, the amounts were paltry, with just a few one hundredths of an inch of rain in the Worcester Hills. Along and east of I-95, most locations exceeding an inch of rain with locally 2.5-3.5″ around Buzzards Bay and the western half of the Cape and the Vineyard.

In the wake of the heaviest rain, we’ll kick off today mild, with just a few spotty sprinkles/patches of drizzle early. By mid to late morning, some sun returns and temps jump up well into the 60s this afternoon.

A cold front swings through late today with some clouds, but moisture to produce rain is limited, so we’ll remain mainly dry. Temps fade back into the 30s and low 40s tonight.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Good travel weather around New England will be in place.

Thanksgiving will start cool and dry with thicken clouds, and an increasing easterly breeze. Those high school rivalry match-ups will feature dry weather. In fact, it’ll likely stay dry until late in the afternoon or in the evening.

As a coastal storm moves up the east coast, rain arrives sometime late Thursday or Thursday evening. That rain will be heavy at times Thursday night with strong easterly winds gusting 35-55mph, strongest at the coast.

The storm is a quick hitter, and by Friday morning, the worst of the storm is behind us. We’ll still deal with some scattered showers Friday, but the bulk of the rain will be behind us. Most towns/cities pick up 1-2″ Thursday night into early Friday.

Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry and near seasonable with highs around 50.