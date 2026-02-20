We have a calm, quiet, and overall comfortable start to our Friday morning. Temperatures are in the 20s, the wind is light, and clouds are slowly but steadily increasing.

But don’t let this calm start fool you! We have a day of active weather ahead as our next storm moves in later.

Rain and a wintry mix will begin across Southern New England right around noontime. From there, the type of precipitation you see will very much vary depending on where you live. If you live along the coast, especially in southeastern Massachusetts, expect more rain wintry mixing rather than plain old snow. Most of the Bay State will see a combo of a mix and snow showers, with an especially clear changeover to snow showers after sunset. However, the most persistent snowfall will be for towns along and north of route 2. No coincidence, that’s also where the highest snow totals will be as well.



By the end of this storm, we’ll see snow across the board. Expect snow showers very late tonight (near midnight), on and off through Saturday morning.

As you can see from the totals map, your expected accumulations line up with the dominant precipitation for your area. The more snow you see, the higher the numbers and vice versa.

In other news, today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight, we’re back into the 20s. Saturday, aside from the mainly morning snow showers, will be in low 30s.

Sunday will be a decent day if you’re trying to figure out when to get outside and stretch your legs this weekend! It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Is it perfect? No, but it’s not too far off for this time of year.

That said, our next storm arrives very late Sunday night. This storm is trickier– it’s a coastal storm that could have dramatically different results based on the slightest shift in its track. Right now, the track will solidly bring accumulating snow to southeastern Massachusetts.

Right now, accumulating snow looks likely for towns along and east of 495. Those towns could easily see upwards of 3″ of snow by the time this storm is done Monday night. We’ll continue to update you throughout the weekend!