Well, snow has begun in New England for our first real snow of the 2019-2020 winter season! We’re calling this storm a one-two punch because despite being one storm, it will hit us in two waves. The first wave is obviously tonight with a burst of heavy snow. That heavy snow will be with us until about 1 AM and then will begin to taper off. So tonight is a great night to hunker down inside with a movie and the fireplace as travel will be treacherous.

After 1 AM, the snow will lighten up in intensity and the warm air will win out and push the changeover line of snow to rain well inland. So, we’re doing something a little funky… putting out three (yes THREE) snow maps!

Snow Map Number 1: The snow that is falling now and wraps up around 1 AM. Yes, this may seem like a drop in our numbers, but I assure you it’s not. It is only part of the storm. So when you wake up tomorrow morning and step outside, this is what you’ll see.

Now the better news. With the snow ending early overnight and temperatures warming, your Monday commutes (both morning and evening) will be ok. Will they be great? No. Will you travel at 50 mph down the interstate? Not likely. But most of the roads should just be wet or a maybe a little slush. The only area of concern will be areas north and west of 495 where there is little changeover overnight. Watch for snow-covered roads still — especially the secondary roadways.

During the day on Monday, the precipitation will be intermittent and lighter. Minor accumulations is possible, but really it’s a big lull in the storm. So this should help road crews clear the roads in preparation for round two on the way Monday night and Tuesday morning. So, here’s where Snow Map Number 2 comes in.

Snow Map Number 2: This is the snow that starts late on Monday and is with us through early Tuesday. Notice, this is where a lot of the coastal areas will get a majority of their snow. NOT with the snow tonight.

So yes, for anyone traveling into Boston for work on Tuesday morning. That Tuesday morning commute will likely be slower, and rougher than either of the commutes on Monday.

Now for Snow Map Number 3: The storm total. It’s intuitive. Take Snow Map Number 1 and add Snow Map Number 2 and this is what you’ll get for the storm total.

Anyway, jokes aside, with our first snow of the year and it being a heavy, slushy mess. Be careful when you’re shoveling and clearing the sidewalk. The snow is a little fluffy on the onset but as it mixes with rain and sleet it will become more of the cement type. It will be heavy and slushy so just be careful.