One-Two-Three Punch of Winter

March 1st officially marks the beginning of meteorological spring, but Mother Nature is not taking note. We are tracking two storms for the weekend, and her third punch will bring a blast of cold. The first will push in after midnight tonight and it will snow for most of your Saturday. The heaviest and steadiest will fall south of Boston, where accumulations will end up higher by the time we close out Saturday. For 95% of us, this just a snow storm — no changeover. The exception here will be portions of the outer Cape and the Islands.

Snow will arrive after midnight tonight, so any of your evening plans will be good to go. The snow will start in the south and move northward. By sunrise on Saturday, all of us will be seeing snow. That snow will remain steady, and heavy at times, through the entire morning and early afternoon. By mid-afternoon, the storm will begin to exit and drag the snow with it, holding snow showers on the coastal locations. The bulk of the snow is done by dinner time, however a few flurries or a scattered snow shower can’t be ruled out. That said, accumulations for everyone will be finished by around 3pm.

Unfortunately this round won’t be as light and fluffy as the snow earlier this week. It will be in-between. It’s not the slushy mess that often accompanies the rain/snow mixes, but not the stuff you can sweep off of your driveway. Because of that, travel Saturday will be pretty rough. Slick and covered roadways are to be expected, especially the Pike and south, along with reduced visibilities.

We’ll start off Sunday morning on a dry note, but that will again change Sunday night into Monday morning. This storm is a little stronger, carries a little more moisture, however it also comes with warmer air. So despite being a stronger storm, there will be a changeover to a messy mix with this one. Either way, your Monday morning commute will be rough and slow-going. Because of the wild card of the changeover to sleet and eventually rain, we don’t have snow totals yet, but here’s a rough idea on what that storm will bring. Stay tuned to 7News this weekend for updates.

For Mother Nature’s third “punch” of winter, she’ll bring in a blast of cold air for the middle part of the week after both storms exit after this weekend.