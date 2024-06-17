Enjoy the rest of your Monday, because major heat and humidity is on the way and it’ll last all of this week.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll quickly cool from the 60s in the early morning, to the 70s and 80s with afternoon highs well into the low to mid 90s.

With tropical-like levels of humidity with dew points in the low 70s, feels-like temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s. That’s downright dangerous for anyone who has to work outside. Take breaks in air conditioning if and when you can. Skies Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm.

Wednesday will be even hotter. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, and again humidity will be high so heat indices will be dangerously hot.

We still can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm due to all the instability in the atmosphere from the heat and humidity. Thursday will be exactly the same but slightly hotter. We’ll be reaching close to record highs.

Friday we’ll reach the upper 80s and low 90s, and that day we have better chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The extreme heat doesn’t break until this weekend, but it’ll still be very warm and we have chances for a couple of thunderstorms.