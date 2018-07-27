Oppressive Heat Today, Relief Returns Sunday

All week it’s been feeling tropical with dewpoints into the low 70s, paired with high temperatures into the low to mid 80s, its been quite soupy, to say the least.

Looking ahead to our Friday afternoon, get ready for yet another day with sky-high humidity, and a chance for some strong thunderstorms inland, mainly western MA and clipping western Worcester Co. The main threat with these strong thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and some could produce hail, tornado threat is low.

This line of storms will likely weaken by the time it slides into the 495-corridor (between 5pm-7pm this evening). That means there is still a slight chance for a quick downpour at the Red Sox game at Fenway.

Humidity is not ready to depart Saturday, as a cold front traverses the region. This front will take most of the day to cross over, meaning we do not settle into the more comfortable airmass until Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

There’s still a chance for showers Saturday as the front moves in, but it does not look like a washout by any means. High temperatures Saturday will stretch into the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies, with Sunday’s high temperatures into the low 80s under plentiful sunshine and low humidity…RELIEF!

We start the new work week with low humidity Monday, but then heat and humidity build back in by the middle of the week, when we could reach near 90° again. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we get closer.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer