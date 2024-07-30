It is certainly a steamy and humid one out there, and temperatures are only going to get hotter this week!

For the rest of your Tuesday evening, temperatures will settle from the 80s into the 70s. That means it’ll be a nice night for some baseball!

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but it will be incredibly muggy with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be warm again in the low to mid 80s with high dew points in the low 70s.

We’ll see likely showers and thunderstorms, so pack your rain coat.

Unfortunately, temperatures only get hotter from there. Thursday and Friday we’ll see highs in the low 90s. With oppressive levels of humidity, that’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s. Both days look mainly dry, maybe just a spot shower on Thursday.

With the heat and humidity increasing this week, mosquito activity will be high.

This weekend we will be warm but not quite as hot as Thursday and Friday. We’ll reach the upper 80s, it’ll still be humid, and on top of that we have some chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

If you’re already sick of the heat, it won’t be much longer until we cool down again.