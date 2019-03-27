After a chilly couple of days (despite the sunshine) temperatures are on the rise just in time for the weekend. With the warmth, the pattern stays fairly quiet. So clearly March is behaving as it should… in like a lion and out like a lamb. If you don’t remember March’s lion-like entrance, here’s a reminder.

While the 60s are exciting and I’m sure plenty of people will be outside in shorts and t shirts, we continue our search for the elusive first 70° temperature. Last year, we hit 70° in February for both Boston and Worcester. On average, we don’t see this until the second week of April, and this year it looks like we’ll be more in line with the average if not after.