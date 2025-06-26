In my attempt to go a full week referencing top-tier song titles or lyrics in the blog, this morning I leave you with a top five Taylor Swift song (we can discuss top Taylor Swift songs another day). The heat wave is behind us, the hottest June temperature on record is behind us, and comfortable air is inbound to close out the work week. So… are we “Out of the Woods” from the heat? Well, for now.

Today is quite the change. Temperatures are falling, dew points are falling, and they will continue to fall through the morning hours. While our official high temperature will go down as 78° in Boston and upper 70s for most of us, a majority of the day we’ll spend around 70°. I can’t rule out a few isolated showers today, but it’s only about a 20% shot and a majority of the day will be dry. Best chance of a passing shower will be southeast Massachusetts.

Friday is basically a repeat day with an isolated shower, cooler temperatures, and a lot of clouds. Enjoy these two days as we start to warm things up by Sunday. The first part of next week will have temperatures knocking on the door of 90° once again!

Oh, and if the song titles have you intrigued, here’s what we’ve managed so far this week:

Monday: HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan, as we were just entering our stretch of heat.

Tuesday: We R Who We R by Ke$ha, for its “Hot and Dangerous” lyric as the heat peaked, giving Boston the hottest June temperature on record at 102°.

Wednesday: Sugar, We’re Goin Down by Fall Out Boy, previewing Thursday and Friday’s cool down.

Today (Thursday): Out of the Woods by Taylor Swift, for reasons you just read about.

Hopefully by now, you are up to date on the weather, and got a few ear worms to get you through this work day in the meantime. Check back tomorrow (and Saturday, I’ll be here Saturday morning) for more timeless classics!