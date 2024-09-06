Sunday is going to be the better weather day this weekend, but even Saturday won’t be that bad.

For your Saturday, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be a tad bit humid with dew points near 60 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy. The morning will be dry, and the afternoon we at the most have a risk for a spot sprinkle.

Chances for rain are higher in the evening hours.

Saturday night, we’ll dry out and clouds will clear as well. Dew points will drop as the night goes on, and lows will cool off to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will stay drier, both in terms of rain chances and lower humidity. Highs will be pretty cool, only in the low 70s. At least the sun will be shining.

Monday will warm back up to the mid to upper 70s, but at least the humidity stays low and skies bright.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be unseasonably warm in the low 80s with more sunshine ahead.