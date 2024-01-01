If a short work week wasn’t enough to look forward to this week, then maybe adding a nice stretch of quiet weather will do the trick. We started with clouds this morning and gradually eroded them and brought back sunshine for the afternoon. The mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky will continue for the next few days. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday, climbing to the lower 40s. Typical highs are now in the upper 30s.

By Thursday we’ll add clouds to the mix and with the clouds, a widely isolated rain or snow shower is possible. We’re essentially being split by two storm systems. One has moisture and one has cold air, but the timing and proximity is off to give us any significant precipitation. As they pass by, one to our north and one to our south, they may give us a spot rain or snow shower but that’s all. The bigger system to watch is on the way for the weekend…. stay tuned for more on that one!