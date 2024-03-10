Another March storm is in the forecast tonight, with rain, wind, and even some snow flakes for some.

Although there is some snow falling right now for the Worcester Hills, everyone in Southern New England can expect rain overnight.

That rain will generally start for most around 9pm this evening, and continue overnight.

Rain will be heaviest between 2am and 4am, as the center of the storm passes by.

Flood Watch remains in effect through noon Sunday for 1-3″ of rainfall. Some streams and low-lying areas possibly effected from the storm.

The wind will also be the strongest early tomorrow morning, with gusts up to 55mph along the coastline.

The storm exits the area Sunday morning around 10am, with the worst of the storm over by 6am.

Lingering effects from the storm include some minor coastal flooding for the Sunday midday high tide.

Although Sunday will feature a little sun from time to time, it’ll also be breezy with gusts up to 25 possible.