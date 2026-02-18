Today brings the first of multiple storms we’re tracking across New England through the next week. While this first storm isn’t nothing, it’s not a blockbuster for us.

That said, be prepared for rain, a wintry mix, and some evening snow showers through the evening. We’ve mainly seen drizzle and rain so far today– no surprise with temperatures being largely well above freezing for most of the Bay State. But as the sun sets and temperatures drop, we’ll see a brief changeover to snow showers.

Accumulations from this storm are pretty minimal. Most have the potential for a coating, but not much past that unless you’re in a higher elevation area (like the Worcester Hills or the Berkshires) in which case you may be on either side of an inch. Mind you, this will also be a wet, mushy snow. Not the super fluffy stuff we saw in prior storms. Moral of the story is that this storm won’t be highly impactful, but it will make roads a bit slick, so be careful if you’re getting behind the wheel this evening/tonight!

Tomorrow will be our “break” day! We’ll be partly to mostly sunny with light winds and highs between 35-40 degrees. Overall? Not bad. A pretty solid, somewhat average winter day. Enjoy it, because it’s one of one.

We go right back to this storm pattern on Friday… and this storm looks like it could have a little more to it than the one we’ve dealt with today.

Right now, it looks like this storm may start late Friday morning as rain or a wintry mix, but quickly change to snow north of the Mass Pike. Areas along and south of the Pike will take longer to changeover, but will see snow showers as well.

Right now, preliminary accumulation estimates look like 2-4″ for most people, with a coating – 2″ south of route 44 in CT and south of route 6 in RI. On the flip side, areas of NH, VT and southern ME could see 4-6″, or even 6+ locally. To be completely frank, I expect this map to change a bit over the coming days, so stay tuned.

But we’re not done there! After this storm wraps up Saturday evening, we get a little downtime on Sunday before the next storm rolls around. This is another coastal storm that, at the moment, looks like it’ll stay largely offshore, brushing Southern New England with flurries and a snow shower or two. However, this is another one of those situations that, if the storm shifts even slightly, it could be a very different story.

On another note: let’s talk temperature. Of the first 17 days of February, 14 were below average. Today looks like, once the official numbers come in, it could be added to the above-average tally, thanks to above-average lows and near-average highs.

For the record, the average high this time of year is 40 degrees, and the average low is 25. While we’ll stay in the neighborhood of average through the end of the workweek, the end of the weekend and most of next week look cooler (but not horrific), with highs largely in the mid 30s.