Tonight’s coating of snow will kick off a parade of storms over the next couple of days. Of course a series of storms back to back to back also means a lot of clouds. There’s not much hope of sun over the next several days.

The first storm will move through this evening, tonight, and exit midday tomorrow. That’s a fairly weak storm, but it’s enough where we could deal with slick travel tonight and tomorrow. An inch or two of snow overnight could cause slick travel, but as we head into Wednesday morning, we’ll warm up enough where we’ll flip it over to a wintry mix, and that could mean some freezing drizzle, especially in the higher terrain. So just be careful on the roads tonight and tomorrow.

Behind this storm we have two more coming. The next one right on its heels, coming in Wednesday night and exiting Friday morning. The following one Sunday into Monday morning.

– Storm #2: Wednesday night rain showers begin once again and it will RAIN (we’re warm enough it’s all rain) Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday for much of the day will be on and off showers. It doesn’t look like it will rain steady and heavy all day on Thursday. But a second push of moisture will bring a steadier and slightly heavier rain on Thursday evening through Friday morning.

– Storm #3: We get a break for Friday afternoon and Saturday with the third storm arriving Sunday into Monday morning. With colder air, that one looks messier with rain and snow through the day on Sunday and exiting as snow showers Monday morning.

So then we have the question, will you be shoveling after any of these? Well, we showed you the snow map for tonight… it’s not much but you’ll probably have to give the driveway a quick scrape Wednesday morning. The Wednesday night thru Friday morning storm is all rain, so no shoveling needed. We’ll keep tabs on that Sunday storm, you may be shoveling after that one… stay tuned!