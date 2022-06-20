7Weather- The next couple of days will have a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s early tomorrow morning (around 5AM), and then we jump into the mid and upper 60s by 8AM. Tuesday will have periods of sunshine and periods of cloudiness with highs in the mid and upper 70s inland and in the low 70s along the coast.

Western Massachusetts will likely have showers late in the day, but out area remains dry.

Tomorrow is the first day of summer! We have seasons because the Earth is at a tilt, not because of the distance between the sun and Earth. Tomorrow the Earth’s tilt toward the sun is at a maximum. We call this the summer solstice!

Wednesday likely has more clouds than sun with showers in the morning. There are two systems that area battling against each other. The first one wins in the morning bringing in clouds and showers, and then it looks like the second wins in the afternoon, clearing up skies.

Highs reach into the low 70s and it will be breezy at times.

Expect scattered showers on Thursday with highs in the low and mid 70s. The week ends a bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.