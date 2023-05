After some nice weekend weather, showers are heading into New England for the overnight.

Around midnight, showers will move over the area and are expected to last about 3 hours.

In total 0.05-0.25″ of rain is expected, so generally light rain with a few pockets of heavier showers pushing a few locations above .2″.

By mid-morning on Monday, skies clear out with sunshine returning for the rest of the day. Temperatures will range from the 70s inland, to 60s along the coast.