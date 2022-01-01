7Weather- Rain arrives tonight and it will be on and off until 3-4 AM Sunday morning. There will be some wet weather around Sunday, but it is not a washout. There could be a few showers mid-day in southern New Hampshire. The rest of the area will have on and off drizzle throughout the day.

It is cloudy and in the mid 40s for tailgating at Gillette tomorrow. Temperatures are in the upper 40s at kickoff and in the mid 40s in the 4th quarter. There could be that mist that develops and winds will be at 5-10 mph.

sun

Cold air comes rushing in Sunday night. It will feel like the single digits and teens in the morning, and a cold wind keeps the feels like temperatures in the teens throughout the afternoon. The day starts cloudy, and then skies gradually clear late morning and into lunch time.

It won’t be as cold on Tuesday and we’ll keep the sunshine around. Clouds are back on Wednesday and there will be a few showers in the afternoon. Highs are above average in the upper 40s. Thursday is partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. A breeze will make it feel chilly.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on a system moving through the area on Friday that could bring rain and snow. As of right now it looks like it will be cold enough to mainly be snow. That could easily change if the track changes and milder air moves in.