Scattered rain returns tonight with a few pockets of moderate to heavy rain. We’ll see an additional 0.50″-1.00″ of rain overnight and into very early Tuesday morning.

The steady showers end between 4-6 AM, so we’ll mainly have patchy drizzle around for the Tuesday morning commute. You’ll want to keep the rain jacket handy the first half of the day with patchy drizzle around until the early part of the afternoon. It is another cool day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Things dry out for the Red Sox game! The field will be wet from the rain early Tuesday morning, but the players won’t have to deal with rain throughout the game.

If you’re going to the game you’ll want to take a light jacket or hoodie. It will be cool in the mid 50s.

Skies finally clear on Wednesday! Expect dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach close to 70º.

Thursday and Friday will have fantastic weather! Skies are mostly sunny and highs reach into the low 70s. Saturday is cooler with temperatures in the low 60s. It looks like Sunday could have lots of clouds and it remains cool in the low 60s.