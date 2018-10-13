Patchy Frost Overnight, Temperatures Rebound Sunday Afternoon

Under mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will plummet into the mid 30s overnight, prompting a Frost Advisory to be issued for most of the region. However, this Frost Advisory does not include Boston or the immediate coastline, but does include most of the inland areas west of the 95-corridor.

If your area is located under the Frost Advisory, be advised to either cover up recently planted veggies or sensitive plants that can not withstand the cold with a blanket or bring those potted plants inside to protect them from the frost.

After a chilly and sunny start to our Sunday, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s by midday, with a few spots nearing 60 by the middle of the afternoon.

For Sunday evening, for Game 2 of the ALCS, expect crisp conditions near Fenway with temperatures into the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Heading out to Foxboro Sunday? Temperatures for tailgating will be comfortable into the mid to upper 50s, but by kickoff in the evening, temperatures will likely be near 50° so plan to wear the layers.

The next best chance for showers returns Monday by midday, otherwise partly cloudy with highs into the mid 60s. The warmest day on the 7-day is Monday, which will be followed by a cool down since the reason why showers will move in is due to a cold front sweeping through.

Mid to upper 50s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by unseasonably cool temperatures Thursday, but that’s short-lived as temperatures climb to near 60 by next weekend.