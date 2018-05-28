Patience Pays Off

Weather whiplashed yet? From near 90 Saturday afternoon, to stuck in the 50s yesterday afternoon, it was about as big of a turnaround as you’ll see around here as August weather went to April real quick. Today, we’ll find some middle ground, although we hang closer to the cooler numbers overall. Highs this afternoon near 60 at the coast and warm to near 70 inland. Even getting there, it’s a process that first features areas of drizzle and showers early this morning. Then clouds breaking for some sun early this afternoon, with the most breaks in the clouds mid to late day.

Turnaround Tuesday will be upon us tomorrow as winds kick south and temps jump up into the 80s. In fact, upper 80s will be widespread inland tomorrow with low 80s at the coast before sea breezes knock the numbers back into the 70s there.



In the tropics, the story has been Subtropical Storm Alberto, which makes landfall later today across the Panhandle of Florida. Alberto will bring widespread heavy rain in the Panhandle of Florida and Alabama later today and tonight. Over the few days, localized flash flooding from heavy rain is the main threat across the Southeastern U.S.



For us, the workweek is rather quiet with the best chance of storms not popping up until Friday afternoon. The weekend looks unsettled too with batches of showers around Saturday and Sunday. It’ll turn cooler again next weekend as well with highs in the 60s.

Have a good day and a big thank you to all who serve and protect this country!

@clamberton7 – twitter