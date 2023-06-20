60s coast, 70s inland was the them yesterday as plenty of midday clouds blanketed much of Southern New England. Today, the temp pattern is very similar as highs struggle to get out of the upper 60s at the coast and reach the low 70s inland. From time to time we catch a passing shower as well, although rainfall totals, and time those showers they take up, will be limited.

Wednesday looks good as we ring in Summer at 10:57am with partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temps. Not quite a hot summer day, but certainly a pretty good afternoon with temps near 70 at the coast, mid to upper 70s inland.



Thursday is another step up in the temperature departure as highs head up well into the 70s to near 80 with increasing clouds. It is possible for some showers to get in here late-day/night, but right now I’m leaving the forecast mainly dry during the day.



Temps on Friday – Weekend will hover in the lower 80s. You’ll notice a lot more humidity around too with dew points pushing up to near 70 on Saturday and Sunday. That means mild and muggy overnights. We’ll likely see clouds/fog to start the day, especially near the coast with a mix of clouds and sun and scattered storms in the afternoons. The atmosphere will have a lot of water vapor to it, so with residual coolness aloft, combined with the daytime heating, unfortunately the pattern looks unsettled at times. With that said, neither weekend day looks like a washout, just keep an eye to the sky.