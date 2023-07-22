After several weeks of being stuck in an active pattern, a dry pattern is expected to move in for the next several days. The jet stream is expected to retreat north and remain in “zonal flow” (west to east) which will allow for some calmer, drier days ahead.

Sunday’s forecast is one of the nicest days of the week, with sunshine expected, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s!

We remain dry through Monday, but an isolated storm or two is possible on Tuesday as a quick-moving system passes by.

After Tuesday, it’s right back to the dry pattern, but the heat builds in as a strong high pressure system makes its way north and east from the Southern Plains.