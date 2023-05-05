Sight for sore eyes? Or a sore sight to see? Depends on what timeframe I suppose. This morning, we start off murky once again as the damp, drizzly, dreary and cool weather continues. That won’t change much through the morning commute. 17 of the last 20 days in Boston have been in the 50s with the other 3 days between 60-64. Today, we’ll make it 18 for 21 with highs stuck into the 50s. Blah!



Now, with that said, there’s some optimism out there this afternoon. Clouds will breaks of some sunshine mid to late afternoon and temps won’t be as chilly as yesterday. Highs max out in the lower 50s at the coast, but run up into the mid 50s to 60 across the interior. We’ll dry out for those little league games tonight and with skies breaking for some sun, a drier pattern commences.

Saturday and Sunday look fantastic as high pressure builds in and a pleasant northwesterly breeze kicks in. Temps jump to near 70 for back to back days as sunny to partly cloudy skies win out. Overall, perfect weather from the ball fields to the golf course to the Walk For Hunger in Boston Sunday morning.

Monday will be similar to the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday do turn cooler, 50s coast, 60s inland, before warmer air pushes back in next Thursday, and likely sticks around into next weekend.