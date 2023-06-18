After having quite a few days of cooler, unsettled weather, a pattern change is developing and looks to bring some summer weather to New England.

The jet stream is forecast to shift from our south and move north into southern Canada. This will move the cooler, unsettled weather to our north and allow a summerlike weather pattern to return.

Although the week will start cooler and unsettled with highs in the 70s and a few showers and storms, late week things clear out and temperatures warm up significantly.

By the end of the week, temperatures will approach 90 degrees to kick of the first few official days of summer! So if you’re looking for some beach weather, we’ll have some arriving to New England soon.