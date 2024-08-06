The first 5 days of August are in the books, and it has been a hot and humid start with upper 80s to 90s a common theme the last several days. Today, that changes, and the change to lower temps has some staying power over the next week to 10 days.



As a cold front slides through this morning/midday, we’ll track scattered showers and temps either steady or even slipping a few degrees. This afternoon, it’ll be common for many towns and cities to run around 70s degrees. Showers this morning are a bit more widespread vs this afternoon, but then become widespread again tonight. Tonight’s rain will be locally heavy with some towns/cities picking up 1-2″+ of rain.

The heavier bands of rain taper off early tomorrow morning as scattered showers linger into the start of the morning commute, but dry out by the second half. Tomorrow turns out to be a decent midday/afternoon with lower humidity and temps in the low to mid 70s. The brightest locations will be across northern Mass and NH and the most clouds cover lingers near the South Coast where a few showers are still possible are at the South Coast.

Thursday is mainly dry too with highs in the 70s and low humidity. Clouds increase in the afternoon and showers return at night.

Humidity comes surging back in Friday and Saturday as tropical humidity and moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Debby, comes up the coast. Batches of showers and storms across New England will drop tropical downpours and create the risk of localized flash flooding/stream/river flooding where the heaviest bands set up. Something to watch for as we get closer to the weekend.

Sunday looks better as humidity comes crashing back down and comfy air lingers into early-mid next week. Many days on the 7day are in the 70s to near 80, even when the humidity surges Friday-Saturday.



