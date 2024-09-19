So close, yet so far away. Torrential rains sit off the New England coast this morning, with just some of the shower activity getting peeled off, backing into Southern New England. The highest chance for showers today is across Southeast Mass with just a few isolated showers near Boston, points north and west. Temps will be coolest across Southeast Mass and at the coast and warmest northwest of 495. Gusty breezes develop today too across the Cape and Islands.

More showers, areas of drizzle and fog back in off the ocean tonight with the best shot at wet weather along and east of I-95. That’ll continue into tomorrow morning. Overall, Friday looks cool and cloudy with the most consistent damp weather across Southeast Mass.

The weekend forecast is cool with clouds and patchy drizzle/few showers Saturday possible, especially across Southeast Mass. It’ll be breezy too. The Saturday afternoon high tide may produce some minor coastal flooding thanks to it being the third day of busy onshore winds. Sunday looks mainly dry, yet still cool.



In fact, early to mid week, temps hold in the 60s for highs as chillier ocean air still wins out.